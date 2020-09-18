Driver Killed in Solo-Vehicle Rollover Crash on Rural Road East of Lake Morena

Share This Article:

A motorist died in a solo vehicle rollover crash on a rural road just east of Lake Morena, authorities said Friday.

The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. Thursday on Buckman Springs Road near Oak Drive, south of where Interstate 8 runs through Boulder Oaks, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Strickland said.

The driver of a Toyota Camry spun out for unknown reasons and the car went off the western side of the roadway, Strickland said, adding that the car overturned and the driver was ejected.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

–City News Service

