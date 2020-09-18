Chula Vista Police Schedule Drunk Driving Checkpoint for Friday Night

Share This Article:

The Chula Vista Police Department announced plans for a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Friday night.

Officers will be stopping drivers from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

The checkpoint will be set up at a location having a high number of previous DUI collisions and arrests.

Checkpoints like this are regularly announced in advance as a deterrent to drunk driving.

“Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely,” according to a Chula Vista Police statement.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

