Brush Fire Burns Both Sides of I-15 in Stockton Area

A brush fire was quickly put down Thursday evening in the Stockton district of San Diego.
Firefighters halted the spread of a roughly four-acre fire off the 3300 block of Spring Garden Place, near 34th Street, according to the city Fire-Rescue Department, at about 6 p.m. Thursday.
There are no reports of structural damage due to the blaze, part of which burned underneath Interstate 15, south of Market Street.
— Staff report.
