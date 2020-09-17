Brush Fire Burns Both Sides of I-15 in Stockton Area

Firefighting helicopter.
Photo via Twitter @SDFD.

 

A brush fire was quickly put down Thursday evening in the Stockton district of San Diego.

Firefighters halted the spread of a roughly four-acre fire off the 3300 block of Spring Garden Place, near 34th Street, according to the city Fire-Rescue Department, at about 6 p.m. Thursday.

There are no reports of structural damage due to the blaze, part of which burned underneath Interstate 15, south of Market Street.

— Staff report.

 

 

