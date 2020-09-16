Los Angeles Sheriff Sees ‘Promising Leads’ in Brazen Shooting of 2 Deputies

Share This Article:

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said investigators had “promising leads” in the search for the gunman who shot two deputies as they sat in a patrol SUV at a Compton rail station.

“We’re on the right path,” Villanueva said. He also expressed hope to have something to announce soon.

Investigators were “working day and night to identify and arrest these cowards,” Villanueva said, referencing the gunman and a possible getaway driver.

As of Tuesday night, no suspects had been identified, despite some online social media chatter to the contrary.

A GoFundMe page set up for the two deputies has exceeded its original goal of raising $400,000 and was over $500,000 on Wednesday morning.

The deputies remained hospitalized but made it through surgery for their wounds and were last reported in stable condition.

“Fortunately, they were spared any injury to a vital organ that would have jeopardized their life immediately,” Villanueva told KNX-AM.

But Villanueva said the deputies — described only as a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy — have a long road to recovery. Villanueva said Saturday that both deputies were sworn in just 14 months ago.

The Board of Supervisors formally ratified a $100,000 reward offer Tuesday. Villanueva, speaking at the outset of the board meeting, said the reward had “now been matched and exceeded by private donors.”

The attack occurred at 7 p.m. Saturday at a Metro station at Willowbrook Avenue and Palmer Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the patrol vehicle from behind, walking up to the passenger side of the vehicle, pulling out a handgun and firing through the passenger side window. The gunman is then seen running away.

The shooter was described by the sheriff’s department as a “male Black, 28- to 30-years-old, wearing dark clothing, who was last seen heading northbound on Willowbrook Avenue in a black four-door sedan.”

The shooting came on the heels of a series of combative protests outside the sheriff’s South Los Angeles station, with demonstrators condemning the Aug. 31 fatal shooting by two sheriff’s deputies of 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee in the Westmont area.

