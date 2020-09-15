Motorcyclist Riding With Group Dies After Crash into Guardrail in Lemon Grove

Share This Article:

A motorcyclist riding with a group died after losing control of his two-wheeler and crashing into a guardrail in Lemon Grove, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash was reported at about 10:40 p.m. Monday on Sweetwater Road, just south of Broadway, San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Montan said.

The man was riding with a group of motorcyclists near the intersection when he lost control of his bike and slammed into a guardrail, Montan said. The rider, whose name and age were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The group he was riding with remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the sergeant said.

–City News Service

