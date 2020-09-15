Driver Dies After Hitting Parked Vehicles on Street in Chula Vista

A motorist died after crashing into parked vehicles at a Chula Vista street corner, police said Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. Monday at Kearney Street and Twin Oaks Avenue, a neighborhood south of J Street and just west of Second Avenue, according to Chula Vista police.

The driver struck the parked vehicles for unknown reasons and died at the scene, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

–City News Service

