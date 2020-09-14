Drunk Scooter Rider Seriously Injured in Crash with SUV Near Liberty Station

An intoxicated 36-year-old man riding an electric scooter suffered severe head injuries when he collided with an SUV at an intersection near Liberty Station.
The crash was reported around 10:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Byron and Rosecrans streets, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.
Investigators determined the man was riding an electric scooter westbound on Byron Street when he traveled through a red light at the intersection, directly into the path of a southbound Volvo SUV driven by a 20- year-old woman, Buttle said.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a brain bleed and multiple facial fractures, injuries which were considered life-threatening, the officer said.
The Volvo driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Intoxication was not a factor for the Volvo driver, but the scooter rider was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, Buttle said.
— City News Service
