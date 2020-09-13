Pedestrian Struck, Killed on South Coast Highway in Cardiff

Share This Article:

A woman is dead Sunday after being struck and killed by a vehicle in Cardiff, authorities reported.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, the victim, in her 50s, was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound in the 2500 block of South Coast Highway, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

“The driver of the involved vehicle stopped immediately and remained at the scene of the collision,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Houser, with the North Coastal Station. “The driver and nearby bystanders rendered medical aid to the injured pedestrian.”

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the collision.

The driver is cooperating with investigators, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the department at 858-565-5200.

— City News Service

