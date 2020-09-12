Motorcycle Rider Ejected, Killed in Crash on Interstate 8 in La Mesa

A motorcycle rider was ejected and killed in a crash on westbound Interstate 8 in La Mesa and freeway lanes remained blocked early Saturday morning.
The crash occurred near state Route 125 at 9:55 p.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Witnesses told a videographer that the motorcycle was swerving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed before rear-ending another vehicle and being ejected.
The crash blocked three westbound lanes of the freeway and a SigAlert was issued at 10:30 p.m., the CHP said.
The age, gender and name of the victim were not immediately released.
— From Staff and Wire Reports
