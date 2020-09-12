2 Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies Ambushed and Critically Injured by Gunman in Compton

Share This Article:

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff‘s deputies were in critical condition and undergoing surgery after being ambushed Saturday evening in their patrol car outside the Metro Blue Line station in Compton, suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

It was reported about 7:10 p.m. at the Metro station at North Willowbrook Avenue and East Elm Street.

At 7:51 p.m. Sheriff’s Headquarters tweeted, “Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available.”

Multiple news stations have reported that video shows an unidentified male shooter open fire on the passenger side of the patrol vehicle, leaving both deputies with head wounds.

Both deputies were undergoing surgery, said Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The gunman was still at large, Arteaga said.

