Share This Article:

The Chula Vista Police Department announced DUI and license checkpoints on Friday and Saturday nights at undisclosed locations somewhere in the city limits.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Officers will be stopping drivers between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. on both nights to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licencing.

The locations will be chosen based on collision statistics and frequency of past DUI arrests.

“Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely,” the department said in a statement announcing the checkpoints.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

Chula Vista Police Plan Back-to-Back DUI Checkpoints This Weekend was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: