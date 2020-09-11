Authorities Issue Silver Alert to Locate Ima Hagmann, 84, Last Seen in Menifee

Officials issued a Silver Alert in San Diego and Riverside counties Friday for an elderly woman who suffers from an unspecified medical condition.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The California Highway Patrol reported that Ima Hagmann, 84, was last seen Thursday about 7 a.m. The CHP issued the alert on behalf of the Menifee Police Department.
Haggman, believed to be wearing a pink jacket and multi-colored pants, is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 85 pounds.
She has blond hair and blue eyes, the CHP said.
SILVER ALERT – Riverside and San Diego Counties @MenifeePD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/rl5EMHadPQ
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) September 12, 2020
She may be driving a 2003 white Pontiac Sunfire with California license plate 5AGE205. Officials urged anyone who sees Hagmann to call 9-1-1.
Authorities established the Silver Alert program to issue and coordinate alerts involving unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled and cognitively impaired individuals, according to the CHP.
– City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: