Authorities Issue Silver Alert to Locate Ima Hagmann, 84, Last Seen in Menifee

Officials issued a Silver Alert in San Diego and Riverside counties Friday for an elderly woman who suffers from an unspecified medical condition.

The California Highway Patrol reported that Ima Hagmann, 84, was last seen Thursday about 7 a.m. The CHP issued the alert on behalf of the Menifee Police Department.

Haggman, believed to be wearing a pink jacket and multi-colored pants, is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 85 pounds.

She has blond hair and blue eyes, the CHP said.

She may be driving a 2003 white Pontiac Sunfire with California license plate 5AGE205. Officials urged anyone who sees Hagmann to call 9-1-1.

Authorities established the Silver Alert program to issue and coordinate alerts involving unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled and cognitively impaired individuals, according to the CHP.

