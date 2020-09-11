All Evacuations Lifted, Roads Opened in 17,665-Acre Valley Fire Area

Share This Article:

Crews labored for a seventh day Friday to contain the smoldering remnants of a wildfire that blackened thousands of acres in rural eastern San Diego County, leveling dozens of homes and forcing widespread evacuations.

As of 7:45 a.m., crews had the sprawling burn area southeast of Alpine about 39% contained, according to Cal Fire. At noon, the state agency announced that all evacuations and road closures necessitated by the conflagration, dubbed the Valley Fire, had been lifted.

Cleveland National Forest, however, remained closed to the public until further notice “to protect natural resources and provide for the safety of the public and firefighters,” Cal Fire advised.

“This closure will stay in place until conditions improve and we are confident that national-forest visitors can recreate safely,” according to the state agency.

The inferno has blackened 17,665 acres, destroyed 30 residences and 31 outbuildings, damaged 11 other structures and left two firefighters with minor injuries.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons early Saturday afternoon off Spirit Trail and Carveacre Road in Japatul Valley and spread rapidly through tinder-dry vegetation amid sweltering heat and high winds, according to Cal Fire. More than 1,000 local, state, federal and military firefighters have battled the blaze by ground and aboard firefighting aircraft.

Cal Fire cautioned those returning to the fire-ravaged area to “use extreme caution around trees, power poles and other tall objects or structures that may have been weakened” by the blaze. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will increased its patrols in the area to ensure public safety and prevent looting, according to Cal Fire.

Friday afternoon, officials advised that motorists in the area may face traffic disruptions due to the continued presence of firefighters, law enforcement personnel and utility workers still working there. Non-residents were asked to avoid locales in and around the burn zone if possible.

Fire-related power outages kept about 142 addresses in the vicinity of the blaze without electrical service Friday morning, and possibly for several more days, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

A shelter for those who lost their homes to the fire was in operation at Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley. Lakeside Rodeo Arena was available to shelter horses, and those still in need of a safe place to board pets or livestock were encouraged to make use of one of two county animal- services shelters, in Bonita and Spring Valley.

Due to smoke drifting over much of the San Diego region, the county Pollution Control District advised that the air quality may be unhealthy in some local communities and advised people to limit outdoor activities until conditions improve.

Last Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Diego County due to the Valley Fire, a move intended to free up federal relief funds.

On Wednesday afternoon, the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to ratify a local emergency proclamation issued Sunday in response to the blaze. The action will provide monies to address the resulting damage and make the region eligible for potential federal and state resources that would help repair roadways and other public infrastructure, and reimburse emergency-response costs, according to county officials.

County officials encouraged people who have lost their homes or other property to the wildfire to call for assistance at 858-715-2200 or email valleyfirerecovery.@sdcounty@ca.gov.

Additionally, a county assistance center for victims of the blaze will be in operation at Rancho San Diego Library, 11555 Via Rancho San Diego, on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

Those who would like to help victims of the fire can make donations to a disaster-relief fund implemented by the San Diego Foundation, which can be accessed online at sdcountyrecovery.com.

Updated at 1:40 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

— City News Service

