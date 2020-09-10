Pedestrian, 32, Fatally Struck by Big Rig on I-5 in Oceanside

Share This Article:

A 32-year-old man was fatally struck by a big rig and sedan early Thursday morning on Interstate 5 in Oceanside.

The crash was reported shortly after 2:35 a.m. on southbound I-5 north of Mission Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

A 51-year-old Fontana man was driving a big rig southbound on the highway when he struck a 32-year-old Vista man who was standing in one of the highway lanes for unknown reasons, Latulippe said.

The victim was thrown into another southbound lane, then struck by a Toyota Camry driven by a 31-year-old Carlsbad man, the officer said.

Both drivers stopped and called 911, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Latulippe said, adding that the deceased’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Authorities shut down all lanes of the highway before reopening the far left lane about 45 minutes later. All highway lanes were reopened by 4:20 a.m.

–City News Service

