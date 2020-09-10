Evacuations Ordered as Riverbed Fire Threatens Homes in Santee

Share This Article:

Ground and airborne crews are working to extinguish a brush fire burning in a riverbed area off Carlton Hills Boulevard and Mission Gorge Road in Santee.

The blaze has prompted evacuations of some nearby residences and the closure of traffic lanes in the immediate area, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department reported.

Residents are pouring water on the rooftops of their houses and in their back yards, and both a sheriff’s helicopter and Navy Seahawk chopper are dropping water.

Carlton Hills Boulevard is closed between Mission Gorge Road and Carlton Oaks Drive.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

