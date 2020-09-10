12-Year-Old Girl Riding Skateboard Severely Injured in City Heights

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Ambulance
An ambulance in San Diego. Photo by Megan Wood for inewsource

A 12-year-old girl suffered severe injuries, including a brain bleed, when she slammed into the bumper of a minivan while riding a skateboard downhill through a City Heights intersection, police said Thursday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The collision happened shortly before 5:30 Wednesday at the intersection of Estrella and Polk avenues, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 42-year-old man was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna northbound on Estrella Avenue when he entered the intersection at Polk Avenue and a 12-year- old girl riding her skateboard downhill eastbound on Polk Avenue ran into the minvan’s left rear bumper, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment of a fractured skull and a brain bleed, the officer said. An update on her condition was not immediately available.

— City News Center

12-Year-Old Girl Riding Skateboard Severely Injured in City Heights was last modified: September 10th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss