Valley Fire Stretches into 5th Day as Santa Ana Winds Hamper Firefighters

Firefighting efforts stretched into a fifth day Wednesday as crews work to subdue a wildfire that has blackened thousands of acres in rural eastern San Diego County, leveled 20 “habitable structures” and forced widespread evacuations.

The Valley Fire erupted for unknown reasons early Saturday afternoon off Spirit Trail and Carveacre Road in Japatul Valley, southeast of Alpine, according to Cal Fire.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, the blaze remained at an estimated 17,565 acres and was 11% contained, the state agency reported. In total, the fire has destroyed 20 “habitable structures” and 17 “minor structures” and resulted in two injuries, though it was not clear if the victims were firefighters or civilians.

Strong, dry winds around the burn area have made efforts to control the blaze extremely urgent and challenging.

Santa Ana conditions are expected to continue Wednesday in the northern reaches of the local mountains, with sustained wind speeds up to 25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to peak Wednesday morning or early Wednesday afternoon, then slowly decrease through the evening.

Cal Fire reported nearly 700 personnel assigned to the fire on Wednesday morning, supported by 93 engines, 14 military and civilian helicopters, and eight air tankers.

Evacuation orders were in effect for Lawson Valley, Japatul Valley, Corte Madera Ranch, Lyons Valley, Carveacre, and WiseCarver, according to Cal Fire.

In Pine Valley and Descanso residents were advised to prepare to clear out of their homes on short notice if the flames began closing in on their neighborhoods.

Residents in Alpine, Viejas, Dulzura, Barrett Junction and Potrero were warned Tuesday afternoon to prepare for potential evacuations, but those warnings were canceled Wednesday morning.

Shelters for the displaced were available at two schools — Steele Canyon in Spring Valley and El Capitan in Lakeside, which accepts pets, according to the San Diego Humane Society. Lakeside Rodeo Arena, at 12584 Mapleview St., was available to shelter horses.

On Tuesday afternoon, San Diego Gas & Electric advised East County residents that public-safety power outages might become necessary due to the potential for weather-related utility combustion hazards. As of 9 Wednesday morning, the utility company had shut off power to 19 customers in Descanso.

Another 16,696 customers in eastern San Diego County could face potential shutoffs Wednesday, according to SDG&E. Those customers are in the areas of Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, Campo Reservation, Descanso, Dulzura, Ewiiaapaayp Reservation, Julian, La Jolla Reservation, La Posta Reservation, Manzanita Reservation, Mesa Grande Reservation, Mount Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Pine Valley, Potrero, Ramona, San Pasqual Reservation, Santa Ysabel, Santa Ysabel Reservation, Viejas Reservation and Warner Springs.

The San Diego County Pollution Control District advised that air-quality levels were unhealthy in parts of the region due to the conflagration. The agency advised people to limit outdoor activities until the smoky conditions dissipate.

The U.S. Forest Service closed Cleveland National Forest indefinitely to keep the public out of harm’s way. Eight national forests were closed across California due to ongoing fire danger, including Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Sierra National Forest and Stanislaus National Forest.

Among the imminently threatened communities in San Diego County were the back-country towns of Carveacre, Lawson Valley, Wood Valley, Lyons Valley and Deer Horn Valley, as well as Sycuan Indian Reservation.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, SDG&E reported power outages affecting 2,258 customers in the fire area, including parts of Dulzura, Potrero, Campo, Jamul, North Jamul, Lyons Valley, Barrett Lake, Dehesa, Alpine, Rancho Palo Verde, Buckman Springs and Morena Village, western Descanso and Boulder Creek.

About 2,015 of those customers were expected to have power restored by 5 p.m. on Sept. 15, while the rest were expected to have power restored by 5 p.m. Friday, according to SDG&E’s outage map.

“Customers impacted by the Valley Fire could remain without power for several more days or longer,” the utility company said in a statement. “As soon as first responders grant access to the area, our crews will begin assessing damage, make needed repairs and restore service as quickly and safely as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

As the inferno spread, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Diego County, a move intended to free up federal relief funds.

To aid residents in need of a safe place to board their pets or livestock until the wildfire is extinguished, San Diego County Animal Services offered care and refuge for animals at shelters in Bonita and Spring Valley. Those in need of the services were asked to call 619-236-2341.

— City News Service

