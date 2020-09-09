USBP Rescues 14 During Heatwave in San Diego County During Labor Day Weekend

Share This Article:

U.S. Border Patrol agents and local agencies rescued 14 people during 11 separate incidents in San Diego County during the Labor Day Weekend.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The first incident began on Friday, Sept. 4 at 5:45 p.m., when agents reported a fire near Dulzura, Calif. and called California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

CAL FIRE and agents responded to the area, where they located a male Mexican national. The man admitted to agents that he started the fire after crossing the border illegally and became lost. CAL FIRE airlifted the man to safety, where he was then medically evaluated. After treatment at a local hospital for heat-related injuries, the man was taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing. The fire was 100 percent contained by CAL FIRE.

On Sunday afternoon, agents responded to a call from a distressed individual, also near Dulzura. After an extensive search, agents found two men in a ravine who were unable to walk. Both men were airlifted to a nearby emergency medical technician. After an evaluation, both men were transported to a local hospital for heat-related injuries. Both men were Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S.

During a third incident on Sunday evening, San Diego Sector’s Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue agents advised SDC dispatch that they were conducting a search for a lost person near Jamul, Calif. BORSTAR agents eventually located the man and had him airlifted to the Brown Field Airport. A medical evaluation revealed heat-related injuries. After being medically cleared, the Mexican national, who was illegally present, was transported to a Border Patrol station for processing.

In addition to the rescues cited, USBP, with help from partners, conducted ten additional rescues during the holiday weekend. Of the 14 people rescued, eight were taken to nearby hospitals due to heat-related illness and/or injuries. One individual also was treated for a snake bite and another for kidney failure.

“These rescues are a direct testament to the heart, soul, and character of our agents,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “Crossing the border illegally remains an inherently dangerous endeavor and USBP takes every injury very seriously. Migrants often become lost, injured, and abandoned by smugglers who only see them as commodities for exploitation.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

USBP Rescues 14 During Heatwave in San Diego County During Labor Day Weekend was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: