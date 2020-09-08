Crew of 600 Now Battling Valley Fire as Santa Ana Winds Pick Up

Share This Article:

Firefighters battled for a fourth day Tuesday to subdue a wildfire that blackened thousands of acres in rural eastern San Diego County over the Labor Day weekend, leveling about a dozen homes and forcing widespread evacuations.

Cal Fire reported that 593 personnel were battling the fire, and resources included 83 fire engines, 14 helicopters, and eight air tankers.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons early Saturday afternoon off Spirit Trail in Japatul Valley, near Alpine.

The flames had spread over an estimated 17,345 acres and destroyed at least 11 residences and 25 outbuildings Tuesday, the state agency reported.

Dry, whipping winds out of the east made efforts to control the blaze, dubbed the Valley Fire, extremely urgent and challenging.

“It’s supposed to really kick off this afternoon,” Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said of the dangerously arid, hot and gusty conditions prevailing in the county.

The fire has resulted in two injuries, officials said. It was not immediately clear if the victims were firefighters or civilians.

By early Tuesday afternoon, the fire was still only 3% contained.

Evacuation orders were in effect for Barrett Lake Dam, the Corte Madera area and South Pine Valley.

Evacuation warnings were in effect for Lake Morena, Dulzura, Dog Patch, Portrero, Campo, Honey Springs, Barrett Junction, Deerhorn Valley, and the area from Lyons/Japatul Road to Highway 8.

Shelters for the displaced were available at Joan MacQueen Middle School in Alpine and at Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley. A shelter for livestock was in operation at a County Animal Services shelter on Sweetwater Road in Bonita.

The U.S. Forest Service closed Cleveland National Forest indefinitely to keep the public out of harm’s way. Eight national forests were closed across California due to ongoing fire danger, including the Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Sierra National Forest and Stanislaus National Forest.

Among the imminently threatened communities were the back-country towns of Carveacre, Lawson Valley, Wood Valley, Lyons Valley and Deer Horn Valley, as well as Sycuan Indian Reservation.

As of Tuesday morning, San Diego Gas & Electric reported power outages affecting 2,258 customers in the fire area, including parts of Dulzura, Potrero, Campo, Jamul, North Jamul, Lyons Valley, Barrett Lake, Dehesa, Alpine, Rancho Palo Verde, Buckman Springs and Morena Village.

As the inferno spread, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Diego County, freeing up federal relief funds. The San Diego County Pollution Control District issued an alert, stating that air quality levels were unhealthy in parts of the region due to the conflagration. The agency advised people to limit outdoor activities until the smoky conditions dissipate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Updated at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

— From Staff and Wire Reports

