7 Found Shot to Death at Rural Marijuana Grow North of Palomar Mountain

Seven people were shot to death at an illegal marijuana growing operation in the unincorporated community of Aguanga, 18 miles east of Temecula, and authorities were searching for clues and suspects Tuesday.

Riverside County Deputies responded at 12:33 a.m. Monday to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the 45000 block of Highway 371, north of Palomar Mountain.

They found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, who was rushed to a hospital but died.

Six additional shooting victims were found dead at the scene. All of the victims were Laotian nationals.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who briefed the press on Tuesday, said the crime scene bears all the signs of a “major organized crime type operation.”

“It was a very large illegal marijuana grow,” the sheriff said during a briefing at the agency’s administration building in downtown Riverside. “There are multiple makeshift buildings. We located over 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana valued between $1 million to upwards of $5 million. They had a nursery type place for growing the plants, a place to dry the plants and places to process the plants.”

The Anza Valley east of Temecula and south of Hemet has been the focus of prior sheriff’s raids to take down illegal outdoor grows. It was unknown how long this one had been active.

The exact motive for the killings was unclear. No suspects have been identified.

Bianco said the FBI and other federal agencies have been requested to assist because evidence indicates the cultivation operation had connections in other states. The most telling aspect was that a number of vehicles found at the property were registered outside California, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said there does not appear to be a “threat to the general public” in connection with the killings.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

