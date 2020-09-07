Valley Fire ‘Exploded’ Overnight Amid Gusty Winds, Forcing More Evacuations

Share This Article:

The Valley Fire in the Japatul Valley near Alpine “exploded” overnight, burning 10,258 acres with just 1% containment and causing new evacuation orders as firefighters worked to protect structures.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The fire was largely burning out of control overnight, bolstered by wind gusts of up to 25 mph. The blaze grew in the Lawson Valley and Carveacre areas, and posed an immediate threat to Loveland Reservoir and the surrounding areas, Cal Fire reported Monday morning.

New evacuation orders were in effect for the Corral Canyon off-road area, Bob Cat Meadows and Los Pinos, Cal Fire said.

The U.S. Forest Service also announced the closure of many national forests due to the ongoing statewide fire danger, including Cleveland National Forest. The park will close at 5 p.m. Monday, and the order will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change.

Officials were forecasting cooler and lighter winds Monday that might decrease the spread of fire, yet Santa Ana winds expected Tuesday will likely spread the blaze, with 40 mph gusts through Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.

Structures were being threatened in Carveacre, Lawson Valley, Wood Valley, Lyons Valley, Deer Horn Valley and Sycuan Indian Reservation, Cal Fire San Diego said. So far, 11 buildings have been destroyed, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Due to the amount of acreage burned, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Diego County. The declaration will free up federal funds to be used in response to this and other fires. Additionally, through an agreement between Cal Fire San Diego and the U.S. Navy, six military aircraft from the Navy Third Fleet and the First Marine Expeditionary Force will be used to fight the blaze Monday.

The blaze began burning around 2:15 p.m. Saturday off Spirit Trail and Japatul Road.

Cal Fire reported that 374 firefighters were on the ground battling the fire.

The Orange County Fire Authority dispatched a “strike team” of five fire engines and two battalion chiefs to assist their southern colleagues on Saturday, joining crews from the Cleveland National Forest and Cal Fire.

Cal Fire reported that there was a threat to Sunrise Powerlink, which supplies a large portion of San Diego County’s electricity.

“Firefighters are working against extreme fire behavior with wind-driven runs and long-range spotting,” the agency said.

As of noon Monday, San Diego Gas & Electric reported power outages affecting 3,382 customers in the fire area.

Communities affected, when the Valley Fire damaged the electric system, were Dulzura, Potrero, Campo, Jamul, North Jamul, West Jamul, Lyons Valley, Barrett Lake, Dehesa, Alpine, West Alpine, Rancho Palo Verde, Harbison Canyon, Glen Oaks, Jamacha and Indian Springs. Power was not expected to be restored until noon Tuesday, SDG&E reported.

The utility said it has crews staged at the site of the fire and will work to restore power once Cal Fire determines it is safe to enter the area.

The San Diego County Pollution Control District issued a smoke advisory Sunday, saying air quality levels were unhealthy in areas of heavy smoke.

“Due to the Valley Fire burning near Alpine in San Diego County, areas of smoke are affecting parts of the county,” district officials said. “The smoke continues to disperse above ground level away from the immediate area of the fire and is generally blowing toward the west-northwest as of Sunday afternoon. Smoke impacts are likely in areas near the fire, where fine particulates may reach unhealthful levels.

“In areas of heavy smoke, assume that air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all individuals. In areas with minor smoke impacts, assume that air quality levels range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Meteorological conditions were expected to improve air quality and shift the trajectory of the smoke toward the east and northeast on Monday, pollution control officials said.

“In areas where you smell smoke it is advised that you limit physical and outdoor activity,” officials said. “If possible, stay indoors to limit your exposure to fine particulate matter and ozone, especially those residents with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children.”

About 4 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire said the community of Carveacre Road was threatened and under evacuation orders. An hour later, an evacuation order was issued for all of Lawson Valley. As of Monday, an evacuation order was in effect for Barrett Lake Dam, Corral Canyon off-road area, Bob Cat Meadows and Los Pinos, according to Cal Fire. All evacuation orders remain in effect. The fire front was one-mile long, according to Southern California Air Operations.

The evacuation center at Joan McQueen Middle School, 2001 Tavern Road in Alpine is open, as of Monday morning, according to the Cal Fire.

The evacuation center at Steele Canyon High School, 12440 Campo Road in Spring Valley, was still open Monday. The evacuation center, which allows pets, was set up by the American Red Cross, which will supply water, snacks and other items.

A temporary evacuation point for large animals is the County Animal Services South Shelter at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita. Contact county animal services at 619-236-2341. Residents who need help to evacuate animals from the brushfire can call the San Diego Humane Society at 619-299-7012.

The cause of the Valley Fire is under investigation, Cal Fire said.

Updated at 12:40 a.m., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020

— City News Service

Valley Fire ‘Exploded’ Overnight Amid Gusty Winds, Forcing More Evacuations was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: