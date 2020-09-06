Deputies Arrest 1 Driver at DUI Checkpoint in Poway

Share This Article:

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a checkpoint in Poway on Saturday night, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

A total of 692 drivers went through the checkpoint in the 12700 block of Poway Road, with 27 cars sent to secondary inspection for evaluation, said Sgt. Dave Toner of the Sheriff’s Department.

Four drivers were evaluated for driving under the influence, but only one driver was arrested, Toner said.

One driver was cited for driving without a license or with a suspended or revoked license and one vehicle was impounded.

Authorities have scheduled a series of checkpoints throughout San Diego County as part of a maximum enforcement effort over the Labor Day weekend.

— City News Service

