CHP Arrests 26 in SD County For Alleged Drunk Driving During Labor Day Weekend

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
CHP uniform patch
California Highway Patrol via Instagram @CHPElCajon.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting no fatalities and 26 drunk driving arrests in San Diego County for the Labor Day weekend period of 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Last year for the same period, there were 40 DUI arrests and no fatalities in the county, according to the CHP.

Across California, the CHP reported 551 DUI arrests and 18 fatalities for the same period. Last year, they reported 717 DUI arrests and 11 fatalities.

The DUI arrests are only those made by CHP officers, while fatality statistics are for all law enforcement agencies.

Statewide, 13 vehicle occupants were killed in CHP jurisdiction, six without safety belts. There were four motorcyclists killed in CHP jurisdiction, one without a helmet.

The CHP investigates all crashes on freeways, and on all roads in unincorporated areas.

 

CHP Arrests 26 in SD County For Alleged Drunk Driving During Labor Day Weekend was last modified: September 6th, 2020 by Christine Huard

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss