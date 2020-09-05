Share This Article:

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city of Poway on Saturday night.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Deputies will be stopping drivers between 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

The location will be chosen based on previous DUI accidents and arrests.

The department said that so far in 2020, 4,031 people have been arrested across San Diego County for impaired driving.

“No matter what time of year it is, no one should ever get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Sheriff Bill Gore. “One bad decision can change your life forever.”

A checkpoint is also planned for Lemon Grove on Sunday night as part of maximum enforcement efforts over the long Labor Day weekend.

Sheriff Says DUI Checkpoint Planned in Poway on Saturday Night was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: