Jailed Gang Member Implicated in March 13 Murder in Spring Valley

A 31-year-old gang member jailed on an unrelated charge was accused Friday of killing a man during a fight in March.

An investigation determined Alex Anthony Martinez was the suspect in the killing of Manuel Arrechea Chavira, 45, which occurred in the 400 block of Felicita Avenue in Spring Valley on the evening of March 13, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics were called to the scene to treat Chavira, who allegedly fell and struck his head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and died the next day, Seiver said.

An autopsy determined Chavira died of blunt force injury of the head and Martinez was identified as the suspect, Seiver said.

Martinez was booked at the jail for one count of murder with a gang enhancement.

Anyone with information about Chavira’s death was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide unit at 858-285-6330.

Anonymous tips can be called in to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

