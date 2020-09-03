Share This Article:

With the Labor Day weekend about to begin, the San Diego Police Department announced plans for a Thursday-night DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Officers will be stopping drivers between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

The location of the checkpoint will be chosen based on previous drunk-driving accidents and arrests.

Police regularly announce these checkpoints in advance because “research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely.”

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

San Diego Police Plan Thursday Night Drunk Driving Checkpoint was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: