Man, 22, Stabbed to Death During Street Fight in College East Neighborhood

A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

A 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the College East neighborhood, police said Thursday.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at a home near 71st Street and Mohawk Street, about two blocks north of El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Officers responded and found a man suffering from at least one stab wound to his upper torso, Dobbs said. The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators determined the victim was hosting a gathering at the residence when some a disagreement began, prompting him to ask people to leave, the lieutenant said. About 30 minutes later, some of the attendees returned and a fight broke out, during which the victim was stabbed.

The suspects drove off in two vehicles, one described as a silver sedan and the other as a tan- or gold-colored sedan, Dobbs said.

No detailed descriptions of the suspects were immediately available.

Updated at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

— City News Service

