Body Found 2 Days After Man Reported Missing from Lake Morena Campground

San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office at the County Operations Center.
San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

A 79-year-old man was found dead about six miles from the Lake Morena campground, a day after he was reported missing, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies began searching for the man on Tuesday after his family reported not hearing from him for the past four days, Sheriff’s Lt. Damon Blankenbaker said. The man’s family also told deputies he was an avid hiker who was staying at the Lake Morena campgrounds.

On Wednesday, the second day of the search, a body matching the man’s description was found about six miles from the campground, Blankenbaker said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to confirm the man’s identity and determine the manner of death, the lieutenant said.

–City News Service

