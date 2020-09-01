Regional Gang Task Force Raids Illegal Gambling Operation in National City Home

Share This Article:

Authorities Tuesday shut down an alleged illegal gambling operation being run out of a squalid South Bay home.

Members of the East County Regional Gang Task Force served a search warrant at the residence in the 300 block of East Eighth Street in National City about 6 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The personnel took two people into custody and seized about a dozen slot machines along with an undisclosed amount of cash, the agency reported. The detainees were questioned and released.

Code enforcement officers later inspected the home and deemed it uninhabitable.

Taking part in the operation were the National City Police Department, including its SWAT team; the California Highway Patrol; the Sheriff’s Department; the FBI; U.S. Homeland Security Investigations; and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

— City News Service

