Share This Article:

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

A suspected drugged driver who allegedly caused a chain reaction crash in Chula Vista last year that killed an 81-year-old pedestrian was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on charges that include vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Enrique Briseno, 50, is accused of crashing a work truck into a parked pickup truck just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2019, on Fourth Avenue, near H Street.

The impact allegedly pushed the parked truck into the street, striking Rene Argoud. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Two children in the parked truck suffered minor injuries. The parked truck also struck another parked vehicle, injuring a woman, before it was redirected into Argoud. Briseno also faces a charge of DUI causing injury in connection with the woman’s injury.

Briseno’s truck overturned in a nearby driveway, but he was uninjured.

Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans alleged Briseno ran a red light and was seen speeding and driving erratically prior to the crash.

A blood draw revealed he was under the influence of clonazepam, a central nervous system depressant, at the time of the crash, the prosecutor alleged.

Briseno is being held on $210,000 bail, according to county jail records. He’s due back in court Sept. 16 for a Superior Court arraignment.

— City News Service

Man to Stand Trial for DUI Manslaughter in Pedestrian’s Death in Chula Vista was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: