Authorities Searching for Gunman Who Shot Man in Leg in Fallbrook

A man was shot in the lower leg near a Fallbrook intersection, and authorities Monday were searching for the gunman.

The shooting was reported around 5:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Mission Road and Iowa Street, sheriff’s Lt. Arnold Aldana said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of his injury, which was not believed to be life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

Witnesses reported seeing several people fleeing the scene, but no suspect description was immediately available.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and whether it was connected to a fatal shooting in Fallbrook on Saturday, Aldana said.

Saturday’s shooting was reported shortly after noon in the 700 block of Convertible Lane.

The victim, a man whose name and age were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect description from that shooting has been disclosed.

