Three Drivers Arrested at Checkpoint in Chula Vista

Two drivers were arrested at a checkpoint for driving under the influence of alcohol and one driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant, authorities said Sunday.

The checkpoint was set up in the 600 block of Palomar Street between 7 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Officer Oscar Miranda of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Of the 1,118 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint, 406 were screened and six drivers were given sobriety tests, Miranda said.

Officers issued 12 citations to drivers who were unlicensed or had a suspended license, Miranda said. Six vehicles were impounded.

–City News Service

