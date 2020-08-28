Woman, 33, Found Nude, Dead on Chula Vista Street ID’d as Laura Rodriguez

Share This Article:

Authorities Friday released the name of a woman found dead under suspicious circumstances on a South Bay street.

A resident discovered the nude body of Laura Rodriguez, 33, in the roadway in the 200 block of Shasta Street in Chula Vista about midnight Thursday, according to San Diego Police.

How the Chula Vista resident died remains unclear.

“At this time, the death is considered suspicious, and the cause of death remains unclear,” Lt. Dan Peak said Friday morning.

