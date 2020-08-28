San Diego Police Plan Friday Night DUI and License Checkpoint

Share This Article:

San Diego Police announced plans to set up a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Friday night.

Specially trained officers will be stopping drivers between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

The police departments’ traffic division said the checkpoint location will be chosen based on previous accidents and arrests. The most recent checkpoint location was in downtown’s East Village.

The department regularly announces checkpoints in advance, citing “the deterrent effect of high visibility enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation

patrols.”

Those caught driving impaired can expect the impact of an arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

