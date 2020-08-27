At Least 1 Suffers Serious Injuries in Head-on Crash East of El Cajon

Share This Article:

At least one person suffered serious injuries Thursday in a head-on crash in a hilly neighborhood east of El Cajon, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly after 8:35 a.m. on La Cresta Boulevard near Mountain View Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Witnesses reported that a red sedan and a white van were involved in a head-on crash, Bettencourt said. At least one person was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries.

The crash blocked both directions of traffic on the two-lane road, but a tow truck arrived at the scene around 9:10 a.m. to help clear the roadway.

–City News Service

