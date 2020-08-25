Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Head-on Crash Kills Man in Fallbrook

Share This Article:

A 47-year-old Fallbrook woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly crashing head-on into a pickup in Fallbrook, killing the truck’s driver, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday on East Mission Road west of Red Mountain Dam Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

A 47-year-old woman was driving a Ford Mustang westbound when she allowed the vehicle to veer left into the opposite lane of traffic, where it collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 55-year-old Fallbrook man, Latulippe said. Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles following the collision.

The Toyota driver was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the officer said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The Mustang driver was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, Latulippe said. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and was expected to be booked into jail once medically cleared.

Her name was not immediately available.

–City News Service

