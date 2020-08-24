Officer at San Diego Police Headquarters Hit During Protest of Kenosha Shooting

Share This Article:

A man was arrested for allegedly hitting an officer with a cane Monday evening during a San Diego protest in response to the Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shooting of an unarmed Black man in the back.

About 50 protesters gathered at the San Diego Police Department headquarters to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers warned protesters not to block the entrance and exit driveways, and when officers “moved forward to clear” the area, “an officer was hit in the head with a cane,” said police, who also say some officers were punched.

The man was arrested for suspicion of assault on an officer. Police also arrested two other people for suspicion of resisting and obstructing officers, according to police.

— City News Service

