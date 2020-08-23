Pedestrian Hit by Multiple Vehicles Dies on Interstate 8 in El Cajon

A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least two vehicles on Interstate 8 in El Cajon.
The crash on the westbound freeway, east of Mollison Avenue, occurred at little before 3:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.
One of the vehicles, possibly a four-door sedan, sustained major damage to its left side, the CHP said.
A representative from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office was called to the scene at 4:58 a.m.
— City News Service
