Four People Injured in Rollover Collision Near Alpine

Two vehicles collided on Interstate 8 near State Route 79 Sunday, injuring four people, authorities said.
A black Honda sedan and a Toyota van collided near Alpine at 11:06 a.m., causing one of the vehicles to overturn and land on its roof, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Cal Fire reported four patients were taken to area hospitals.
No further information was immediately available.
— City News Service
