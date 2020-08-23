Four People Injured in Rollover Collision Near Alpine

Share This Article:

Two vehicles collided on Interstate 8 near State Route 79 Sunday, injuring four people, authorities said.

A black Honda sedan and a Toyota van collided near Alpine at 11:06 a.m., causing one of the vehicles to overturn and land on its roof, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Cal Fire reported four patients were taken to area hospitals.

No further information was immediately available.

— City News Service

