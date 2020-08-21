San Diego Police Plan Friday Night Drunk Driving Checkpoint

Share This Article:

The San Diego Police Department announced plans for a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Friday night.

Specially trained officers will be stopping drivers between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday to check for signs of alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

The checkpoint will be set up at a location known for previous DUI accidents and arrests.

The department announced the checkpoint in advance because “research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

