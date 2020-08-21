Police Look for Dodge Caravan With Georgia Plates After Bicyclist Injured in Hit & Run

Share This Article:

A hit-and-run by a motorist in a minivan in Middletown left an elderly bicyclist with serious injuries Friday, authorities reported.

The victim was riding near the intersection of India and West Washington streets about 1:30 p.m. when he was struck by a blue or gray Dodge Caravan with a Georgia license plate, according to San Diego police.

Police said the plate number was RRJ7004. In a Twitter post, the department also noted the minivan “has heavy front-end damage.”

Following the collision, the driver of the minivan fled.

Medics took the victim, who was described as older, to a hospital for treatment.

– City News Service

