Firefighters Battle Morena Area Blaze in 2-Story Commercial Building

Flames tore through a commercial building in the Morena area Friday, causing extensive damage and sending plumes of smoke in the air.
The blaze in the 1200 block of Morena Boulevard erupted about 5:40 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.
Police closed down the north-south street to traffic while firefighters worked to subdue the intense flames.
Crews still worked to get the blaze under control as of 6:30 p.m. They also tried to get inside the two-story structure to check on a report there might be someone inside, according to SDFRD public affairs.
The authorities offered no immediate reports of injuries.
– Staff reports
