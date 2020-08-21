Firefighters Battle Morena Area Blaze in 2-Story Commercial Building

Share This Article:

Flames tore through a commercial building in the Morena area Friday, causing extensive damage and sending plumes of smoke in the air.

The blaze in the 1200 block of Morena Boulevard erupted about 5:40 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Police closed down the north-south street to traffic while firefighters worked to subdue the intense flames.

Crews still worked to get the blaze under control as of 6:30 p.m. They also tried to get inside the two-story structure to check on a report there might be someone inside, according to SDFRD public affairs.

The authorities offered no immediate reports of injuries.

– Staff reports

