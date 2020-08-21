CBP Officers Use Aircraft to Help Intercept Panga Boat Off Carlsbad

Share This Article:

Customs and Border Protection officers used an aircraft to help intercept a panga boat Thursday night carrying nine migrants near the coast of Carlsbad.

At 10:20 p.m., a twin-engine enforcement aircraft from Air and Marine Operations spotted the panga and guided a high-speed coastal interceptor vessel to the location.

Officers used blue lights, sirens and a spotlight to try to stop the panga, but ultimately fired shots to disable its outboard motor. The nine people on the boat were taken into custody.

“This interdiction is another example of AMO’s unique capabilities, which combine technology, aviation and maritime assets and the training and expertise of our dedicated agents,” said Timothy Sutherland, director of the San Diego Air and Marine Branch.

So far this fiscal year, the San Diego branch has contributed to the apprehension of over 200,000 pounds of different drugs, 80 weapons, 81 vehicles and vessels, and 2,618 individuals.

