Man Fatally Stabbed in Beach-Area Restroom ID’d As Michael Wagley

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a man who was fatally stabbed last weekend in an oceanfront public restroom near Crystal Pier.

Michael Wagley, 39, was found mortally wounded in the lavatory across Ocean Front Walk from the Pacific Beach Lifeguard Station about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported seeing a man fleeing on a bicycle following the stabbing, Lt. Andra Brown said. Officers found the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Martin Alvarez, nearby and took him into custody for questioning. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail early the next morning on suspicion of murder.

The motive for the slaying was unclear.

“It is unknown if the victim and suspect were acquainted,” Brown said.

Wagley had recently moved to San Diego and no permanent residence in the city at the time of his death, according to police.

— City News Service

