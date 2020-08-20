Share This Article:

A firefighter suffered a minor injury Thursday morning while working to extinguish a fire that damaged a North Park business.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The blaze was reported around 5:30 a.m. at a single-story business on El Cajon Boulevard near Illinois Street, just west of Interstate 805, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building. No one was inside at the time and firefighters knocked down the flames within about 20 minutes.

One firefighter was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of a minor hand injury, according to the fire department.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

–City News Service

Firefighter Suffers Minor Hand Injury While Extinguishing Blaze at Business was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: