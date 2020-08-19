One Killed in Crash on Harbor Drive

Share This Article:

One person was killed Wednesday when a vehicle veered off a thoroughfare near Lindbergh Field and crashed into a utility pole.

The fatal crash in the 2700 block of North Harbor Drive occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to the San San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Emergency crews arrived to find one person trapped in the damaged vehicle, the city agency reported. The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

–City News Service

