Share This Article:

A gunman shattered the window of a vehicle in a car-to-car shooting on state Route 94 in Lemon Grove Wednesday, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on eastbound state Route 94, west of College Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

A 63-year-old San Diego man was driving a 2005 Cadillac CTS sedan on the eastbound freeway when he noticed a dark-colored sedan had been driving behind him for a few miles, Garrow said. As he kept driving, the sedan pulled up along the driver’s side of the vehicle and someone in the car opened fire, shattering the rear driver’s side window.

The victim, who was uninjured, exited the freeway and immediately called 911, the officer said.

The suspect vehicle kept heading eastbound on SR-94, but a description of the driver was not immediately available.

At around 6 a.m., authorities shut down all lanes of eastbound SR-94 at Federal Boulevard for further investigation. The freeway lanes were reopened about 20 minutes later.

–City News Service

Bullet Shatters Car Window on SR-94 in Lemon Grove was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: