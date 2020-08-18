Man Fatally Shot in El Cajon Early Tuesday

Share This Article:

A shooting in eastern San Diego County early Tuesday left a man dead.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire found the victim mortally wounded in the 1500 block of East Main Street in El Cajon about 1:30 a.m., according to police.

The victim, whose identity was withheld pending family notification, died en route to a hospital, San Diego Police Lt. Kevin MacArthur said.

No description of the shooter was available as of early this afternoon, and the motive for the slaying was unknown.

–City News Service

