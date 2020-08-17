Man, 39, Stabbed to Death in Public Restroom Near Pacific Beach Boardwalk

Share This Article:

San Diego Police detained a suspect after a man was fatally stabbed Sunday evening in a public restroom near the Pacific Beach boardwalk.

The stabbing occurred around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Ocean Boulevard. The victim was described as a 39-year-old white man, but his name was not immediately released.

Lifeguards and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel from the nearby stations were on the scene providing first aid when police arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said witnesses reported that a male suspect fled the scene on a bicycle. A suspect matching the description was detained nearby and was being interviewed Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing was asked to call the police homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

