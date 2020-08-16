Used Car Sale in Near SDSU Campus Leads to Theft at Gunpoint

Share This Article:

A 19-year-old man who was trying to sell one vehicle in the College East neighborhood ended up having another one stolen.

The victim was trying to show a car, in the 5100 block of East Falls View Drive, to two men and a female suspect around 4 p.m. Saturday, but it wouldn’t start.

So he got his red 2007 Honda Civic, in order to give the for-sale car a boost.

He left the keys in the Civic, and one of the supposed prospective buyers jumped into the driver’s seat and started pulling away.

The teenage victim tried to prevent the theft-in-progress by standing in front of his Honda.

“The suspect pointed a black gun at the victim causing him to move out of the way and let the suspect take the car,” Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department said.

The female suspect followed the Civic in a gray BMW, Heims said.

Police advise that the Civic has California plates that read 6AWX155.

Investigators say the man who pointed the gun was a Black man with a thin build, who stands about 5 feet 9′ inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, has short dreadlocks and a piercing under his eye.

The suspects were last seen heading westbound on Montezuma Road.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call San Diego Police Robbery Detectives at 619-531-2299 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

